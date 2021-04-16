And the winner for sauciest portrayal of an Oscar goes to: Lilly Singh.
The talk show host dressed in gold on “A Little Late” Thursday to play an Academy Award who’s seen it all ― maybe even too much.
She joked about the Oscars’ frequent lack of diversity “I don’t have a racist bone in my body, bro,” she tells a presenter, also played by Singh. “I don’t have any bones in my body. I’m a statue.”
The golden Singh took a blue turn when she began to discuss the places where she is placed by Hollywood’s winners. And it seems Leonardo DiCaprio, who took home a Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for “The Revenant,” put his in his bedroom.
We’ll leave those jokes to Singh:
This year’s Academy Awards are scheduled for April 25.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter