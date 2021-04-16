And the winner for sauciest portrayal of an Oscar goes to: Lilly Singh.

The talk show host dressed in gold on “A Little Late” Thursday to play an Academy Award who’s seen it all ― maybe even too much.

She joked about the Oscars’ frequent lack of diversity “I don’t have a racist bone in my body, bro,” she tells a presenter, also played by Singh. “I don’t have any bones in my body. I’m a statue.”

The golden Singh took a blue turn when she began to discuss the places where she is placed by Hollywood’s winners. And it seems Leonardo DiCaprio, who took home a Best Actor Oscar in 2016 for “The Revenant,” put his in his bedroom.

We’ll leave those jokes to Singh:

This year’s Academy Awards are scheduled for April 25.