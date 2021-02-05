Comedian Lilly Singh on Thursday questioned the necessity of corporations splurging millions of dollars on ads that will air during Super Bowl 2021.

The host of NBC’s “A Little Late” instead suggested a commercial addressing a coronavirus pandemic bugbear.

“You know what needs a Super Bowl ad? Wearing a mask also over your nose,” she cracked.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face masks “in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household” to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Masks should “completely cover your nose and mouth” and “fit snugly against the side of your face” without gaps, the CDC adds on its website.