David Harbour, Lily Allen Tie The Knot In Elvis-Officiated Vegas Wedding

We’re all shook up about David Harbour and Lily Allen’s wedding.

The “Stranger Things” star and “Smile” singer shared snapshots of their Las Vegas wedding this week on Instagram, posting images of themselves smiling with their officiant, Elvis Presley impersonator Brendan Paul.

Per their photographs, the duo tied the knot at Paul’s chapel, the Graceland Wedding Chapel, in Nevada and then celebrated their nuptials with burgers from In-N-Out.

Harbour was a bit more descriptive in his captions, writing that “the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.”

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” he quipped.

Allen and Harbour have been romantically linked since August 2019 while rumors of their engagement have been swirling since earlier this year.

The marriage is the first for Harbour and the second for Allen, who was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she has two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose. They split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

