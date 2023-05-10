Lily Collins' Engagement And Wedding Rings Stolen From Luxury Spa

Lily Collins’ engagement ring and wedding band were stolen during a visit to a luxury spa last week.

The “Emily in Paris” actor’s belongings went missing while she was being pampered at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel last Saturday. Among the stolen items were her jewelry and pieces of electronics, according to E! News.

There was no sign of forced entry where Collins’ belongings were stored, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office investigation will be reviewing security footage.

The pieces of jewelry were gifts from Collins’ husband, Charlie McDowell, whom the daughter of Genesis rocker Phil Collins wed in September 2021.

When the pair got engaged in 2020, her Irene Neuwirth-designed sparkler was estimated to be valued anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000.

Celebrities living in Los Angeles have been targets for thieves in recent years.