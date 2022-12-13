What's Hot

Lily Collins Confesses To Stealing On 'The Late Show' And Now She's In A Pickle

The "Emily in Paris" star had some explaining to do.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins might have to learn that stealing isn’t fashionable. (Watch the video below.)

Collins, known for her sartorial flair on the Netflix comedy about to begin its third season, confessed to Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Monday that she accidentally pilfered a copy of InPickleball magazine recently. And she didn’t return it.

Collins was showing off her copy with Colbert on the cover when she made her admission.

“By the way, I totally didn’t even realize I apparently had to pay $8 for this,” she told the host.

Collins said she was on her way out of the pickleball store while her husband was getting a new racket. “I just took it,” she said of the magazine.

“You stole this?” Colbert asked.

“I thought it was for free,” Collins answered.

“Are you a criminal on the run?” the host interrogated her.

“It was worth it,” Collins blurted out.

Turns out the “Mank” actor won’t be spending her days on the lam after all.

“As everyone knows, pickleball is in vogue,” Touchpoint Media Inc. CEO Laura McEwen told HuffPost on Tuesday. “Actually pickleball is the height of fashion, so we have no hard feelings and understand fully why Lily Collins would covet the issue so strongly.”

