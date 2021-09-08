Lily Collins Of 'Emily In Paris' Marries Charlie McDowell In Colorado

Lily Collins, who plays a chipper marketing wonk on “Emily In Paris,” just sealed a more important deal in real life: She got hitched!

Collins married director Charlie McDowell in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, on Sept. 4, she revealed on her Instagram this week.

“What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start,” the actor captioned one of their wedding shots, which she posted Tuesday and were photographed by Cedar & Pines.

“I never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” she added in another picture.

Collins, the daughter of English music star Phil Collins, and McDowell, who is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, got engaged last year.

“I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins,” Charlie McDowell, who directed the movie “The One I Love,” wrote on his Instagram.

Lily Collins wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a hood and cape at their wedding, People reported.