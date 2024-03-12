Lily Gladstone Reacts To Oscar Loss With A Touching Message

Lily Gladstone has reacted to her loss Sunday at the Oscars with a sweet message.
The actor, who many pundits predicted would win the lead actress award for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the 96th Academy Awards, said on Monday that she was focused on the love surrounding her.
“Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw ― seriously, I love you all,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
She added, “(Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one).”
Gladstone lost the lead actress award to Emma Stone, who won for her starring role in “Poor Things.”
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor, who has Blackfeet and Nez Perce ancestry, made history as the first Native American to be nominated for an acting Oscar.
She delivered a stunning performance as Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese film, which depicts the real-life strategic murders of members of the Osage Nation, who were targeted to gain their oil-rich land in the early 20th century in Oklahoma.
In a follow-up post on X early Tuesday morning, Gladstone celebrated the performance Sunday of the Oscar-nominated song “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” by Scott George and the Osage Singers.
“When watching the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said ‘They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be,’” she wrote. “The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”
Gladstone, who nabbed historic wins at both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, has centered and honored the Osage Nation throughout this award season.
She told “Good Morning America” in January that she made a point to be on the Osage reservation for the Oscar nomination announcement. She learned that she had earned the historic nod during a FaceTime call with her parents.
On Sunday night, Stone gave a special shoutout to Gladstone during her emotional acceptance speech.
“Lily, I share this with you,” she said while looking at the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actor. “I’m in awe of you. And it has been an honor to do all of this together.”