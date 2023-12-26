Lily Gladstone Recalls Joining 'Titanic' Mania: 'I Pre-Ordered The Double VHS'

Lily Gladstone still remembers the craze around “Titanic” — and was a big fan herself.
“I loved that movie,” the actor told People in an interview published online Tuesday. “I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around.”
Though she just starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in this year’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” she was only a child when he appeared in James Cameron’s 1997 film.
“I remember the Blockbuster commercial, [with store employees] hearing the crowd of young women approaching,” Gladstone recalled, reflecting on the hype around “Titanic.”
“[The workers] set the Titanic on the shelf, and then you hear all the young ladies, and they’re like, ‘Uh-oh, here they come.’”
Gladstone said that she would “project” her sixth grade crushes onto DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson character, but that she also loved “Titanic” for female lead Kate Winslet. She added that although “Leo was great” in the film, her favorite was DiCaprio’s “The Man in the Iron Mask” from 1998.
Before shooting began for “Flower Moon,” Gladstone prepared for the Martin Scorsese film by rewatching some of DiCaprio’s movies. She said she was stunned to receive a text message from the star just as she watched his character in 2006′s “The Departed” use the phone.
The text turned out to be a dinner invitation, leading to a night of chitchat about the two actors’ childhoods.
Gladstone, who has Blackfeet and Nez Perce ancestry, has since garnered Oscar buzz for her performance in “Flower Moon,” which chronicles the real-life killings of Osage Nation tribe members in 1920s Oklahoma.
Winning the Academy Award would make her the first Native American to ever snag a competitive Oscar. Nominations are set to be announced next month.