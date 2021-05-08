Lily James Is Utterly Unrecognizable As Pamela Anderson For New Role

Hulu teased its upcoming series “Pam and Tommy” on Friday.

And lead actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan are the spitting images of “Baywatch” legend Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in photos released online.

Here’s “Cinderella” star James IRL:

David M. Benett via Getty Images

And as Anderson:

Here’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star Stan as himself:

Lars Niki via Getty Images

And as Lee:

The Hulu series, slated for release later this year, centers on the sex tape that Anderson and Lee filmed during their honeymoon. The couple tied in the knot in 1995 and divorced in 1998. They have two sons together.

Seth Rogen will star as Rand Gauthier, who stole and leaked the footage. “My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am,” Rogen tweeted of his own transformation for the show on Friday.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in the production of the series.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images