Lily-Rose Depp Has Weighed In Yet Again On The 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Lily-Rose Depp is watching her words about nepotism these days, after some of her previous comments about having famous parents went viral.

The “Idol” star, who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer and actor Vanessa Paradis, was quick to acknowledge her advantages in a recent interview with Vice’s i-D magazine.

“I’m so careful about these conversations now. I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could,” Depp said, adding that “obviously, that still was not a normal childhood.”

“I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow. I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane.”

Depp entered the “nepo baby” discourse in an interview with Elle magazine last year, seemingly shrugging off the notion that having famous parents could get you anywhere in the entertainment business.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

“People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” the “Savage” actor said.

“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” she continued. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

Depp’s comments sparked backlash from fellow “nepo babies,” including model Ireland Baldwin, whose parents are actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

While Ireland said that Depp had “proven herself in a lot of ways,” she also admitted: “I would never have become a model if it weren’t for who my parents were.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am, I wouldn’t have gotten where I am and been able to do what I can do if it weren’t for my parents,” Baldwin explained in an additional video. “I think really where you go wrong is denying that.”