Lily-Rose Depp Reveals She Tries To 'Steer Clear' Of The Weeknd On 'The Idol' Set

Lily-Rose Depp says she would sometimes avoid The Weeknd while he was in character on the set of “The Idol.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 24-year-old shared details about the singer’s acting methods and her experience working alongside him on the set of the mysterious cult drama series.

In the controversial HBO show, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, stars as Tedros, a “self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult” who “enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol (Depp),” according to the show’s synopsis.

“I don’t think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds,” Depp explained in the interview published Friday. “Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now.’”

Co-created by “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson and Tesfaye, the show has been stirring up controversy on the internet over its reportedly “chaotic” production and “toxic” set.

“The Idol” also made headlines for reportedly undergoing multiple rewrites as Levinson allegedly added “disturbing sexual and physically violent” scenes that skewed the show’s original vision, according to a Rolling Stone report in March.

HBO stepped in to deny the accusations in a statement to Variety, saying, “The creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative and mutually respectful working environment.”

The company also said that the show’s initial episodes didn’t meet its standards, so it made creative changes that “were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”

Depp also swatted away Rolling Stone’s piece, calling it “false” at the show’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, IndieWire reports.

“It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about somebody you care about. It was not reflective at all of my experience shooting the show,” the actor said.

In March, Tesfaye fired back at Rolling Stone’s condemning comments with a tweet that said, “@RollingStone did we upset you?”