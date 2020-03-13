Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Secret 'Hamilton' Song Just When We Need It Most

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a secret track from his smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” Thursday to provide a “little peace of mind” in these dark times.

The song offered a bit of light as Broadway went dark Thursday. The Great White Way will remain shuttered until at least April 12. “Hamilton’s” opening In Los Angeles was also postponed for the rest of March and performances were halted in San Francisco through March 25.

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

This would come right before The Reynolds Pamphlet. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

Miranda wrote the song for the first draft of his revolutionary hip-hop musical, but cut the tune before anyone had a chance to hear it, including “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail.

The song features Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, first played by Miranda on Broadway, asking George Washington for advice for “his friend,” who’s in a “bit of a bind.” Hamilton is actually seeking advice for himself on how to handle an emerging scandal over his extramarital affair with Maria Reynolds. The affair was a defining element of the play and widely viewed as a key reason why Hamilton never ran for president.

