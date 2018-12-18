Lin-Manuel Miranda And Jimmy Fallon Sing 2018 Hits, Holiday Style

JImmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” confessed on Monday night that he has a soft spot for a certain type of music.

“You know, 2018 has been a great year in music,” he said. “But as much as I’ve loved all the songs from this year, there’s nothing I love more than holiday music. Whenever I hear it, it just makes me want to sing.”

Suddenly Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on stage and explained, “I appear any time someone says, ‘I want to sing.’”

With that they launched into a medley of popular songs from 2018 with new lyrics to make them about the holiday season.