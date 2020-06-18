Lin-Manuel Miranda Burns John Bolton For Using 'Hamilton' Song As Book Title

Call it poetic justice.

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser’s new book is titled, “The Room Where It Happened,” a reference to “The Room Where It Happens,” a song from Miranda’s groundbreaking musical.

But Miranda preferred to go scorched-earth on Bolton on Thursday, when he tweeted a slight rewrite of another “Hamilton” song, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” He changed the lyrics around to reference Bolton.

The original lyrics of the song go like this:

“Let me tell you what I wish I’d known / When I was young and dreamed of glory / You have no control / Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?”

Manuel’s new “Bolton-ified” lyrics tell a different story:

“Let me tell you what I wish I’d known / When I was young and dreamed of glory / You have no control / Who lives, who dies / Who [borrows your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress] tells your story...”

The tweet also includes a link to Fair Fight Action, a group attempting to register voters in Georgia.

tells your story...https://t.co/mJlJaxGDnf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 18, 2020

Fans had strong reactions to the tweet and against Bolton.

I wanna be in... the nyt best sellers list instead of doing the right thing by my country

(I know, I know...too many syllables) — Kelly Bowes (@K_bowes) June 18, 2020

Saw the book title and screamed. Wild. Wild that these people think they can cash in and be the good guys. — Emily Cunningham (@EmC_Hammer) June 18, 2020

The fact that you used the word “borrow” and not “steal and has no respect for the artist”. You’re too kind sir. — Iraa (@iraa_sharma20) June 18, 2020

And one fan felt there was another development — Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on the Trump administration trying to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — that should be celebrated with “Hamilton” lyrics.

feel like we need to be celebrating today's DACA ruling with some more Hamilton lyrics... pic.twitter.com/dQUleklOva — Dwight Williams (@dwight_esq) June 18, 2020