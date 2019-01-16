Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

35 Funny And Delightful Parenting Tweets From Lin-Manuel Miranda

The "Hamilton" creator has two sons.
By Caroline Bologna
01/16/2019 05:45am ET | Updated an hour ago
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda has two sons, Sebastian and Francisco. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda knows the highs and lows of fatherhood.

The “Hamilton” creator has two sons, Sebastian and Francisco. Over the years, he’s been open about his parenting experiences in interviews and on his preferred platform, Twitter.

In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 35 hilarious and delightful tweets about parenthood from Miranda.

