35 Funny And Delightful Parenting Tweets From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda knows the highs and lows of fatherhood.
The “Hamilton” creator has two sons, Sebastian and Francisco. Over the years, he’s been open about his parenting experiences in interviews and on his preferred platform, Twitter.
In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 35 hilarious and delightful tweets about parenthood from Miranda.
My son wrote a song called— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 19, 2017
"I Just Want To Eat Bread Now."
I knew he'd surpass me but not so SOON.
Side effect of Go, Dog, Go, the best book ever: Your son WILL tell total strangers on the bus that he does not like their hat.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 8, 2017
Good parenting means investing in your child's future, which is why I am saving to buy mine a hoverboard someday— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 21, 2014
Parenting hack: don’t have an infant high chair for dinner? Have you considered a bucket full of towels? pic.twitter.com/msznGNQJmY— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 14, 2018
12 weeks old: when your kid is young enough to fall asleep on your chest yet long enough to kick you in the nuts at the same time.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2015
I want to love something as much as my son loves raisins and trains.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 9, 2016
Thanks to my son for making me this “rainbow cake” pic.twitter.com/zRAkaUO46w— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 18, 2018
S’MORES.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 2, 2018
A Real-Life One-Act Play
Me: So that’s the marshmallow but you’re going to eat it with this graham cracker and chocolate.
[My son looks at me like I am the dumbest person alive.]
Sebastian: No, I’m going to eat it with my MOUTH.
[End of play.]
Watched Great Pumpkin special with my son yesterday and he LOST HIS F**KING MIND FOR SNOOPY.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 30, 2017
He calls him "SNOOFY."
NO ONE CORRECT HIM EVER
Hey our son decided 3am-5am is the best time to party— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 19, 2015
Cool cool cool
Good morning
I am a walking shambles
My son got a stomach bug and threw up ALL NIGHT!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 1, 2017
His temp was 🔥!
It was lit fam, lit AY EFF pic.twitter.com/Rvi40zC0Wy
BATHROOM.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 5, 2018
[I sit down in the bathroom. My son bursts in.]
Me: What are you doing in here?
Sebastian: I’m just ... knowing where you are.
[He sings “Daddy are you done yet” to the tune of Happy Birthday on a loop until it is time for us both to leave.
End of play.]
When your son insists you play the wrong end of the recorder at 6:30am because it makes him laugh pic.twitter.com/LDqXjKnKae— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 7, 2017
You can burp me now— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 19, 2015
But I won't stop now
-one of many Nas songs I have repurposed as a lullabye to my son
Sebastian's track design is getting out of hand. He's courting disaster. pic.twitter.com/8lrwZ8ceSF— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 8, 2017
Meanwhile, I spent the morning keeping my crawling son out of my dog's food.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 12, 2015
“I didn’t realize babies come with hats.”— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 13, 2018
-Toby Ziegler, The West Wing pic.twitter.com/OhoYQI3JYY
new life goal: Be as enthusiastic about everything as my son is about ONE POTATO CHIP.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 29, 2016
"PAPITAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
Airport under construction, expect delays pic.twitter.com/pTQDm59PO1— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 25, 2018
And THAT's how you write Moana tunes. https://t.co/lNPkpVcjnS— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 26, 2017
In other other news: our youngest son rolled over by himself this morning.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018
None of us were in the room at the time: we left him face down on the bed for a second, and when we came back, he had flipped sunny side up.
This is quite a feat. He is a perfectly spherical boy.
I don’t know Paw Patrol as well,— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 18, 2018
he’s working with me pic.twitter.com/fCWsCclyea
I told my son I had a bad dream and he replied,— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 18, 2017
"Sebastian not scared of dinosaurs."
So there you have it. Let's go.
Good morning!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2016
This morning I got my son to eat a whole egg, so I am feeling very influential indeed.
This morning my son smelled my head and said— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017
"Daddy wash hair! Great work!" So yes, a bit of a day thank you https://t.co/fncDPRsElB
My son plays in a cardboard box while his tiger stands watch.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 31, 2016
We've gone full Calvin & Hobbes over here. pic.twitter.com/G3Ylilxvnr
On this date in 2015.#Lawyered pic.twitter.com/UnWmSiHrAu— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 9, 2017
I have been made to sing the Blaze and The Monster Machines theme for the past hour @VAMNit pic.twitter.com/6xgKcYnDTk— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2018
My son just invented a new phrase for when he doesn’t want to do something and it’s so damn good...— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 8, 2018
Me: Hey, do you want some breakfast?
Sebastian (shaking his head): I’m sweaty about that.
I’M SWEATY ABOUT THAT.
(In our hotel)— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 22, 2017
Sebastian: I slept in a big bed!
Me: what did you dream about?
Sebastian: (looking at me like I am the dumbest) big beds, dad
In happier news, we discovered PJ Masks on Xmas Eve so here is a homemade— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 27, 2017
Owlette & Cat Boy pic.twitter.com/NdFplbPU0T
(Very) early morning track work, expect delays pic.twitter.com/qrGHgCDTd5— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 30, 2018
[This morning]— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 5, 2018
Son: Daddy, what happens when you die?
Me: Well, hopefully I'm not going to die for a very long time, buddy, but--
Son: I SAID, what happens when you TIE? Like in a race?
With The Flash?
[My son & I are at the movies. The Universal Logo plays. Sebastian shrugs.]— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 20, 2018
Sebastian: I guess this movie happens on planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/xnZZxKLlLg
This morning my son is giving me a master class in how to fall, how to get up with a smile.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 26, 2015
I learn from him every day.
Good morning.