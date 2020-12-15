Election Lawyer Calls On Trump Supporters To Stock Up On 'Second Amendment Supplies'

The fringe right-wing lawyer who filed the court challenge to Donald Trump’s election loss in Georgia has called on the president’s supporters to stock up on “Second Amendment supplies” — presumably firearms and ammunition — to prepare for what he apparently envisions as an apocalyptic future.

“Our leader is Donald Trump, not Biden,” attorney Lin Wood tweeted Sunday.

“Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities,” he urged. He included a photo of Trump with the caption: “I’m still your president.”

Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden. pic.twitter.com/Z8cuPw1Md6 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 14, 2020

A reporter for the right-wing Newsmax site piped up in a tweet that when “Lin Wood tells people to prep, I listen.”

Wood has called on Trump to declare martial law in a bid to wrest the White House from the electorate. The lawyer’s theory is that Americans working with Venezuela, China, Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, the CIA, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and state and local officials from both parties rigged the presidential election.

Wood has filed several lawsuits challenging Joe Biden’s win, including one in his home state of Georgia, which was touted by Trump before it went down to defeat.

Doing a great job in Georgia. Their recount is a scam, means nothing. Must see fraudulent signatures which is prohibited by stupidly signed & unconstitutional consent decree. @BrianKempGA https://t.co/UtEp3FN22S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Wood said at a press conference earlier this month that Trump called to tell the attorney “he knows he won this election.” The president said, ‘Lin, I didn’t lose it. I won it,’” Wood recounted.

Donald Trump lost by 7 Million votes. pic.twitter.com/v3xXHM8W9H — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 3, 2020

I met with @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office at White House on March 11, 2020 at President’s request. I have not published photo earlier but thought today was good day to so do for context after leftist & Gannett attack article. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian. pic.twitter.com/UxrNHPl5ek — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 6, 2020

Several Twitter followers mocked Wood’s call to stock up for an armageddon, with one checking on vodka stores and another urging people to get marshmallows for s’mores.

Others heard a call to arms. One wondered when the FBI would show up at Wood’s door to question him about instigating violence,

lets doooo this. Patriots were born for this moment. — shane (@cashcowCOB) December 14, 2020

okay so food, water, flashlights and batteries, ammo, candles, radio, better add tanks of gas to horde. and i think i’ll get started on building a mote too 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pASooQbRI3 — Megan (@megatron3120) December 14, 2020