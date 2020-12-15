Election Lawyer Calls On Trump Supporters To Stock Up On 'Second Amendment Supplies'

The fringe right-wing lawyer who filed the court challenge to Donald Trump’s election loss in Georgia has called on the president’s supporters to stock up on “Second Amendment supplies” — presumably firearms and ammunition — to prepare for what he apparently envisions as an apocalyptic future.
“Our leader is Donald Trump, not Biden,” attorney Lin Wood tweeted Sunday.
“Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities,” he urged. He included a photo of Trump with the caption: “I’m still your president.”
A reporter for the right-wing Newsmax site piped up in a tweet that when “Lin Wood tells people to prep, I listen.”
Wood has called on Trump to declare martial law in a bid to wrest the White House from the electorate. The lawyer’s theory is that Americans working with Venezuela, China, Serbia, Canada, Venezuela, Cuba, the CIA, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, the Clinton Foundation, and state and local officials from both parties rigged the presidential election.
Wood has filed several lawsuits challenging Joe Biden’s win, including one in his home state of Georgia, which was touted by Trump before it went down to defeat.
Wood said at a press conference earlier this month that Trump called to tell the attorney “he knows he won this election.” The president said, ‘Lin, I didn’t lose it. I won it,’” Wood recounted.
Several Twitter followers mocked Wood’s call to stock up for an armageddon, with one checking on vodka stores and another urging people to get marshmallows for s’mores.
Others heard a call to arms. One wondered when the FBI would show up at Wood’s door to question him about instigating violence,