Now Trump Backer Lin Wood Says It's 'Likely' QAnon Is A 'Deep State Operation'

In an interview with the cable channel NewsNation, Rittenhouse called Wood “insane” and said, “He thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things.”

Rittenhouse said he and his mother fired Wood last December because “he was going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff, and just stuff we don’t agree with.”

Wood denied all of Rittenhouse’s claims.

But after Rittenhouse’s criticism, several far-right figures who have supported QAnon in the past publicly distanced themselves from Wood. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called him “horrible,” and former Trump aide and far-right radio host Sebastian Gorka labeled him a “sleazeball.”

Meanwhile, Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell ignored the attacks against Wood, even though Wood had appealed to Flynn to speak up for him.

Last Sunday, Wood declared his “journey” with Flynn “at an end.”

He posted a recording of a phone call with a man he says is (and sounds like) Flynn calling QAnon “nonsense” and saying he suspects the movement is a CIA-orchestrated disinformation operation to discredit the right.