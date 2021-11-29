Extreme right-wing attorney and QAnon acolyte Lin Wood announced Sunday that he is cutting ties with longtime friend and QAnon associate Michael Flynn after becoming convinced the felon and former national security adviser is part of a “deep state” plot.

The dramatic fracture is the latest in a continuing meltdown in the QAnon movement after acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse last week called Wood, who was the teen’s first attorney, “insane.”

“He thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things,” Rittenhouse said of Wood last week in an interview on the cable channel NewsNation.

Rittenhouse was acquitted in the shootings of three men, two of whom died, at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He said Wood initially withheld $2 million in bail money the attorney had raised, leaving Rittenhouse in jail for 87 days.

Rittenhouse also said he was being “used” for a cause.

QAnon allies whom Wood expected to speak up for him — including Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell — said nothing in his defense.

Wood, who denied Rittenhouse’s accusations, then attacked the baseless election fraud campaign “stop the steal,” calling it a front for the imagined “deep state” to undermine extremists on the right. He accused Flynn and Powell of being part of that “deep state” operation.

He also posted a recording of a phone call in which a man he said was Flynn (and who sounded like Flynn) mocked QAnon, and revealed that they suspect the movement is a CIA-orchestrated disinformation operation to harm the right. The man on the call also called QAnon “nonsense.”

Michael Flynn embraced his status as a QAnon star, selling merch and taking their oath. But according to this audio posted by Lin Wood, now feuding with Flynn, Flynn privately thinks QAnon is a "disinformation campaign" and "nonsense." https://t.co/UDCHKmoMfr — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 28, 2021

Wood has long pushed the baseless Trump claim that the presidential election was somehow rigged against him. And Flynn has been an outspoken supporter of QAnon. He was even filmed last year repeating QAnon chants and oaths at a barbecue in his backyard.

“My journey with Michael T. Flynn is now over,” Wood posted Sunday on the conservative social media platform Telegram.

“Mike was disloyal to me and betrayed me. I believe he had others try to harm me,” Wood wrote.

Flynn lashed back at Wood and the “LW fiasco” on Telegram earlier Sunday. In one of his attacks, Wood had claimed Flynn had power of attorney for Jewish attorney George Soros, who was often targeted by QAnon. But Flynn pointed out that was a different Michael Flynn.

Flynn did not mention the recording in his response.

While much of the QAnon movement appears to be embracing Rittenhouse — even choosing him over Wood — the teen has been trying to distance himself from followers of the conspiracy theory.

Rittenhouse said in an interview with NewsNation last week that he and his mother fired Wood last December because “he was going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff, and just stuff we don’t agree with.”

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse also said that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, even though he was photographed in January flashing what appeared to be a white power sign in a bar with a group of Proud Boys.