Georgia Investigating Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood For Possible Illegal Voting

The Georgia secretary of state’s office has launched an investigation into an allegation that Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who continues to push baseless conspiracies of voter fraud, voted illegally in the 2020 presidential election.
State investigators reportedly opened the probe Tuesday after Wood confirmed to local ABC affiliate WSB-TV that he voted in Georgia despite moving to South Carolina last year.
“I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April,” Wood wrote in the email to a reporter at the news station.
Under Georgia election code to determine residence, “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”
Former President Donald Trump and his allies, including Wood, have for months falsely claimed the election was “stolen” by Democrats. They’ve peddled baseless conspiracy theories about voting machines being rigged against Trump and said millions of illegitimate votes were cast.
The Justice Department and election officials nationwide ― including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican ― have said there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud or ballot-counting irregularities that would change the outcome of the election.
The Trump campaign and its allies filed dozens of lawsuits across the country in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s win, with a special focus on Georgia, where Trump lost to Biden by roughly 12,000 votes. Nearly all of the lawsuits were dismissed, including one filed by Wood in Georgia.
In a statement, Wood said he’s been a Georgia resident since 1955 and that he changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday.
“This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger,” he said in his statement.
Georgia election records show Wood voted in the presidential election during in-person early voting on Oct. 14, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He did not vote in the state’s Senate runoffs last month.
Wood first rose to national prominence in the 1990s for his involvement in several high-profile cases, including representing the family of slain child beauty pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey and Richard Jewell, the security guard falsely accused of the 1996 Atlanta bombing.
In recent years, Wood has become a darling in right-wing circles. He has represented Nicholas Sandmann, a student whose encounter with a Native American man drew national attention, in his libel suits against several media outlets and Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin last year.