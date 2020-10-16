Lincoln Project Trolls Donald Trump Jr. With A Brutal Edit Of His ‘Crazy Ad’

The Lincoln Project , a conservative organization opposed to Donald Trump , is taking on a different member of the president’s family in its latest effort.

The never-Trump group has given a digital makeover to a video featuring Donald Trump Jr. The original spot was a 6-minute attack on Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and other members of the Biden family. But the Lincoln Project’s version took those attacks and turned them back on the Trump family ― and it did the job in about a minute: