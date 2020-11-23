Lincoln Project Warns That Republicans In Trump's Shadow Are More Dangerous

You think lame duck President Donald Trump is bad? The Lincoln Project says in a new ad that Republicans standing behind him are perhaps even more dangerous. (Watch it below.)

In a video posted Sunday by the never-Trump group of conservatives, a narrator declares that it is time “to remove the word ‘republic’ from the Republican Party.”

“These hypocrites in office don’t care about a republic. They don’t care about our democracy or the constitution they swore on a bible to protect,” the video continues as images of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Marco Rubio (Florida), Ted Cruz (Texas) and other Trump apologists flash onto the screen. “They are treasonous, unpatriotic, downright despotic.”

Trump, who’s forging ahead in a baseless campaign to delegitimize his election defeat to Joe Biden, is dismissed as “feckless, pathetic and unmoored,” but “there are others waiting in the wings, waiting for their turn to dismantle our democracy. And they are not so vacuous and insecure and self-absorbed.”