The Never Trumper Republicans of The Lincoln Project have mobilized former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing broadside against the president in their latest attack on Donald Trump.

“This is the story of a coward and a commander,” begins the ad released Friday. It notes that Trump “dodged the draft,” and now the “frightened” president “hides from protesters in a deep bunker — firing off tweets.”

Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, “does what he’s always done: leads” — and deserves to be heard by all Americans, the ad says.

The narrator reads some of the bombshell lines from a statement Wednesday by Mattis in The Atlantic: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority. We must reject and hold accountable everyone who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”

Mattis attacked Trump for “militarizing” the response to protests triggered by the death of African American George Floyd during a brutal arrest by white officers in Minneapolis. Trump’s strategy “erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect,” he wrote.

The ad concludes: “Who do trust: the coward or the commander?″

Check it out in the video up top.

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, who’s married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, piled on with another attack on Trump in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Friday. The president has failed miserably at handling the first serious challenges of his presidency: COVID-19 and the racial justice protests, Conway charged. They have not only revealed the incompetence of the “failing, flailing” president, but his inhumanity as well, Conway argued.

“Trump’s behavior is conscienceless, showing utter disregard for the safety of others, consistent irresponsibility, callousness, cynicism and disrespect of other human beings,” George Conway concluded.

“We remain governed by a soulless man with a broken mind,” he warned. “The damage will continue, and it won’t stop until voters end it.”

Read George Conway’s entire piece in The Washington Post here.

