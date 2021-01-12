Lincoln Project Trolls Mike Pence With An Absolutely Vicious Mock Campaign Ad

Vice President Mike Pence got his first 2024 campaign ad on Tuesday ― but it’s not exactly an endorsement.

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group opposed to President Donald Trump, trolled the VP with a mocking ad extolling his ability to do absolutely nothing:

“Other Republicans abandoned the president, while yet more continued to support him,” the ad derides. “But Mike Pence, using his decades of experience, knew that the best thing to do was nothing at all.”

The ad was released the same day Pence ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after last week’s violent attack on the Capitol carried out by the president’s supporters.