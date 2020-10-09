Lincoln Project Taunts Trump By Turning Him Into A Sketchy Infomercial Pitchman

President Donald Trump this week touted an experimental drug he’s taking for his COVID-19 coronavirus infection in a White House video that some said looked more like a sketchy low-budget informercial.

Now, his critics on the right have given that video a makeover to match.

The latest effort from the Lincoln Project ― a group of never-Trump Republicans ― makes Trump’s video look like an old TV spot for a shady product, complete with “CALL NOW” screaming from the bottom of the screen:

The Regeneron antibody treatment is one of several medications the president has taken for his coronavirus infection.

He’s also been given the experimental drug remdesivir as well as the steroid dexamethasone.

It’s not clear which medications the president is currently taking. Trump on Thursday night said he felt “great” in a telephone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, but was raspy and struggled with his voice throughout.