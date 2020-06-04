George Conway's Group Says 'Coward' Trump Just 'Became What We Always Feared'

A conservative group critical of President Donald Trump fired off a new video accusing him of misusing the military to attack Americans and for abusing the Bible as a political prop for a photo opportunity.

“When Donald Trump came out of hiding this week, he didn’t do it to bring us together or heal the nation,” the video from The Lincoln Project states. “He wasn’t there to offer words of calm and comfort. Instead, he became what we always feared, evoked the worst of our past, threatened our governors and states.”

Trump spent much of the weekend out of the public eye and was at one point whisked to an underground bunker as protests erupted outside the White House.

On Monday, he threatened to use the U.S. military to quell the civil unrest that has sprung up around the nation after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, a Black man, last week.

“Washington transformed into a war zone for this coward,” the spot from The Lincoln Project says:

The group was co-founded by conservative attorney George Conway, husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, along with other longtime GOP insiders, including Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt.

Last month, after one The Lincoln Project’s videos said Trump has left the country “weaker and sicker and poorer,” the president attacked Conway as Kellyanne Conway’s “deranged loser of a husband.”

The attention helped: The Lincoln Project raised $1.4 million in the three days after the ad aired on TV, The New York Times reported last week.

It is one of several anti-Trump Republican groups releasing videos and TV spots as the presidential election approaches. Another, Republican Voters Against Trump, has been highlighting the voices of rank-and-file party members disillusioned with the president.