“Hey, Donald,” the ad begins. “Your campaign manager told you a million fans wanted to come to your first big rally. Turnout in Tulsa? A dud.”

As the video shows a closeup of Trump’s smallish hands, the female narrator snidely adds: “You’ve probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected. It sure wasn’t as big as you promised.”

She adds: “You talk a big game.”

Donald Trump “can’t deliver on his wall. He can’t deliver on COVID-19 testing. And now he can’t even deliver crowds,” Lincoln Project co-founder and Republican media consultant Rick Wilson said in a statement.

The ad was out less than 24 hours after the surprisingly low turnout in Tulsa for a rally that was supposed to jumpstart Trump’s coronavirus-idled reelection campaign.

Trump boasted that over a million supporters had signed up to cheer him at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center arena. His campaign also booked the neighboring convention center, which hold an additional 40,000 fans.

The Tulsa fire marshal reported Sunday that less than 6,200 tickets were scanned for the rally, leaving large, gaping sections of blue seats in the BOK Center as Trump spoke.

The convention center was not needed. Trump canceled his plans to speak to the overflow crowd, since there was none.