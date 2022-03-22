Ex-Reagan Official Says She Nearly Had A Stroke Listening to Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

As for Carlson, Chavez said his comments nearly gave her a stroke.

“He started essentially apologizing for Vladimir Putin, which he does almost every night on his show,” said Chavez. “I got so angry. If Tucker Carlson had been in striking distance, I would have pummeled him.”

Chavez, a senior fellow at the National Immigration Forum who left the Republican Party in 2020 to become an independent because of the rigged election lies, also blasted Fox News for fear-mongering in a bid keep the U.S. from providing any further help to Ukraine.

“In addition to bashing NATO and acting as if NATO is somehow a threat to world peace, is that they are also trying to scare their listeners into thinking that if we do anything more ― including providing the S-300s, providing the drone switchblades, providing airplanes, or God forbid, actually setting up a no-fly zone ― that Vladimir Putin is going to launch a nuclear attack. And that it’s going to be justified, essentially,” she said.

And it’s working. Chavez said her brother-in-law, who watches Carlson religiously, is considering fleeing to Mexico to avoid a potential nuclear strike.

In recent years, Carlson has become the Kremlin’s poster boy for Russian propaganda.

“The Russian state agencies are actually saying, ‘Use Tucker Carlson on Russian networks. Use him as much as you can.’ There was a leaked memo about trying to use clips from Tucker Carlson to let the Russian people know that Americans know how dangerous this is,’” Chavez said.