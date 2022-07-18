Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Supermodel Linda Evangelista appears to be making a comeback after she alleged a beauty treatment ruined her life ― and livelihood. (See the image below.)

Evangelista on Saturday posted a whimsical photo of her wearing multiple hats and carrying several purses for Fendi. The post promotes a Sept. 9 fashion show, marking a milestone for the designer brand.

“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear,” the caption reads.