Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

The supermodel, who appears in a Fendi ad, said she became a recluse after a botched cosmetic treatment.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Supermodel Linda Evangelista appears to be making a comeback after she alleged a beauty treatment ruined her life ― and livelihood. (See the image below.)

Evangelista on Saturday posted a whimsical photo of her wearing multiple hats and carrying several purses for Fendi. The post promotes a Sept. 9 fashion show, marking a milestone for the designer brand.

“On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear,” the caption reads.

The Fendi post is said to be Evangelista’s first modeling gig since she went public with her story of a botched cosmetic treatment.

Actor Debi Mazar and fellow model Christy Turlington were among those to flood Evangelista’s Fendi Instagram entry with support.

Evangelista, who reached the height of her popularity in the 1990s, revealed last September that she was “brutally disfigured” by a so-called fat-freezing procedure called CoolSculpting. Instead of losing fat, she claimed, she developed clumps of it on her thighs, abdomen and chin, leaving her “permanently deformed” and a “recluse.”

Evangelista, who graced hundreds of magazine covers and starred in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video, said she was diagnosed with “paradoxical adipose hyperplasia,” a rare side effect of CoolSculpting that she said she was not warned about.

Linda Evangelista at a 2015 fashion show.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Linda Evangelista at a 2015 fashion show.

She sued Zeltic, the company behind CoolSculpting, for $50 million, alleging negligence and misleading advertising, Reuters reported previously. She said she was “forced to decline” several gigs, including a ’90s supermodel reunion with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and others.

In a February interview with People that included photos of her condition, the former runway sensation appeared to be more at peace.

I’m not going to hide anymore,” she said.

