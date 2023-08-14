Linda Evangelista Shares Sweet Story About Her Son’s Stepmother Salma Hayek

Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek. via Getty

Linda Evangelista might utter the name “Salma Hayek” when asked what she’s grateful for during Thanksgiving.

In a Vogue profile published Friday, the supermodel opened up about what it was like co-parenting her teenage son, Augustin, with Hayek. Augustin is the son of the “Frida” star’s husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

Advertisement

Evangelista told the magazine that she mostly spends holidays with Hayek and Pinault, but there was one time where she couldn’t partake in the festivities.

“I was sick at Thanksgiving,” Evangelista said. “And Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the "Killers of the Flower Moon" red carpet in May. Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

When the “Black Mirror” actor asked Evangelista what she wanted to eat, she responded with an “eclectic wish list.”

Advertisement

“I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help,” Evangelista recalled. “The kids helped her at the end. She made a feast — a beautiful, beautiful meal. I had told her that I wasn’t going to have Thanksgiving; I wasn’t feeling well. And she said, ‘Oh yes you are: I am coming.’ And poof, she was here.”

Evangelista and Pinault dated for four months between 2005 and 2006, and Augustin was born in October later that year, according to People. However it wasn’t until Evangelista filed court documents in 2011, seeking child support, that confirmed Pinault was the father.

Hayek married Pinault in 2009, but the two welcomed their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007.

Evangelista didn’t offer any more information on Hayek or Pinault to Vogue, but did say that she wants her son to have a “normal upbringing” despite his mother’s fame and his father’s vast wealth.

She shared that she and Augustin are both big sports fans, and she would get free tickets to sit courtside at Madison Square Garden, but no longer gets that perk anymore.

Advertisement

“Now we buy our tickets and we sit with the fans in nosebleed — we’re fine with that.”

Augustin, however, seems to miss the VIP treatment. Evangelista noted that sometimes her son gets annoyed when they have to wait in lines.

“What’s wrong with standing in this line? I stand in lines,” Evangelista tells her son. “We went to Chanel a couple of weeks ago to get a present and we waited half an hour to get in. He said, ‘Isn’t there someone you could call?’”

But Evangelista says she doesn’t relent.