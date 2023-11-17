X CEO Says Site Is Combatting Antisemitism — As Elon Musk Boosts Antisemitic Tweet

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, formerly Twitter, wants people to know that the social media platform has “been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.”

The problem is, it doesn’t seem her boss, Elon Musk, is getting the message.

Yaccarino’s statement comes a day after Musk called an antisemitic post on X “the actual truth.”

On Thursday, Yaccarino tweeted that “X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board” and added that she thinks “that’s something we can and should all agree on.”

Advertisement

X’s point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board -- I think that's something we can and should all agree on. When it comes to this platform -- X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) November 16, 2023

Strong words indeed, but the impact was lessened dramatically, considering her tweet followed Musk endorsing an antisemitic post the day before that accused Jewish communities of promoting the same kind of hatred towards white people that “they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Musk’s response: “You have said the actual truth.”

As a result, many X users mocked Yaccarino’s post and pointed out the contradiction between her words and Musk’s actions.

And, yes, it was brutal. Very brutal.

Is this a thread? I can't find the part about your boss. — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

You will never get your reputation back. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) November 16, 2023

Well known that when you end a tweet with “full stop” it erases your boss’s antisemitism https://t.co/oNLcvhR1tg — farhad manjoo (former bluecheck) (@fmanjoo) November 16, 2023

What about when your boss posts “🔥” in the replies of a tweet linking to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion https://t.co/C1hsVoSfHv — samuel catlin (@lint_ax) November 16, 2023

The term “gaslighting” gets used and abused but this tweet 👇 is a textbook example https://t.co/arsbCLJbde — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2023

Here at X, we believe people shouldn’t hate the Jews on main. You will notice that Elon primarily does this in his replies — and that is something we can and should all agree is more becoming. Full stop. https://t.co/dgMze1y1h0 — Amanda 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

Your owner is an antisemite. If you’re so concerned about antisemitism you should resign. https://t.co/0fDMdjjB5p — Elon Musk is an Antisemite (@michaelianblack) November 16, 2023

The problem with statements like this is that, to write it, Linda has to assume we are all idiots who don’t read what Elon Musk, her boss, writes on this platform. It’s such a strange form of alternate reality gaslighting. It takes real hubris and contempt for users. https://t.co/yriy53b0G9 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 17, 2023

I think what people are having a hard time believing is that if you won’t even say the word “antisemitism” while describing this problem, at some level you fundamentally don’t really think it’s a problem. https://t.co/eJIIRX5WbL — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 17, 2023

Antisemitism is something we can all agree on, @lindayaX?



Apparently Elon Musk didn’t get the memo. https://t.co/WD9WN20Da6 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 17, 2023

elon: i agree with this guy who says Hitler was right and jews scheme to attack white people. this is a forbidden truth



linda: while every side discriminates, X stands up for hateless brand synergy across all opinions. Food hits different when it’s lunchtime 🌯🍟🍱🍜🥡🌈🍽️ https://t.co/PF4ywCq866 — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) November 16, 2023