Lindsay Lohan Says She's Returning To The U.S. For A Hollywood Comeback In 2020

Lindsay Lohan has big plans for 2020.

In a New Year’s Eve interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Lohan said she expects to move back to the U.S. to spend the year reviving her work as an actor and singer.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” said Lohan, who lives in Muscat, Oman. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

Lohan’s most recent film credit was the 2019 Belgian-American thriller, “Among the Shadows.” She’s been active on the small screen as of late, hosting the short-lived reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” and serving as a judge on the Australian edition of “The Masked Singer.”

And, if all goes according to plan, 2020 will mark Lohan’s long-awaited return to music. In an interview on Australia’s “The Kris Fade Show” in August, she teased fans with a snippet of a new song titled “Xanax,” though a full recording has yet to be released.

When pressed by Cohen about the status of the song, Lohan replied, “Andy, you’re getting it after the new year.”

The “Mean Girls” star followed up the interview with an Instagram post thanking Cohen and Cooper, adding, “The future is bright!”

Lohan, who has lived in London and Dubai in recent years, has been in an uncharacteristically nostalgic mood.

Last month, she posted a throwback photo with Meryl Streep from a 2006 W Magazine interview to promote their film, “A Prairie Home Companion.”

A month earlier, she paid tribute to former boyfriend Harry Morton in a since-deleted post showing the pair attending the 2006 International Venice Film Festival.

“Best friends. Best life,” Lohan said of the restaurant mogul, who died in November.