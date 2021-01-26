Lindsay Lohan Offers Sweet Advice To LGBTQ Fan On Coming Out To Her Parents

Lindsay Lohan surprised a young fan this week with a personal message about the power of living authentically.

Over the weekend, a TikTok user named Alana told her followers that she planned to ask Lohan to “come out to my parents for me” through a Cameo video. (Cameo is a site that allows fans to request personalized videos from their favorite celebrities.)

In a follow-up post on Monday, Alana revealed that Lohan had responded to her request in a slightly unexpected way. Instead of a coming-out message for Alana’s parents, the “Mean Girls” actor encouraged the teen to speak her own truth.

“I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you,” Lohan said in the clip, viewable below. “And I think that you should do it yourself.”

“I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength,” she continued. “It’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand.”

When Alana uploaded video of Lohan’s response to TikTok, it quickly went viral. As of Tuesday morning, the clip had received more than 136,000 likes and garnered coverage in People, E! News and other outlets.

Later on Monday, Alana told her followers that she’d taken Lohan’s advice and come out to her parents.

“They took it well, so that’s good,” she said. “I’m feeling very relieved.”

Lohan, who will next appear in the supernatural thriller “Cursed” opposite Mickey Rourke, is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights but has avoided traditional labels like “straight” or “bisexual” in speaking about her own life.

She was reportedly in a romantic relationship with DJ Samantha Ronson from 2008 to 2009, but later said the pair “were always more like best friends” than lovers.