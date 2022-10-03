Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling For Christmas' In First Major Movie Role In Nearly 10 Years

Netflix acknowledged “Mean Girls Day” on Monday by granting viewers a first look at its forthcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

Due out Nov. 10, “Falling for Christmas” marks Lohan’s first leading role in a major movie in nearly a decade. She plays Sierra, a spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress who is stricken with amnesia after being injured in a skiing accident.

The memory-impaired Sierra begins her recovery in the care of a widowed ski lodge owner, Jake (played by “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet), and his young daughter (Olivia Perez) just days before Christmas.

Chord Overstreet (left) and Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," due out Nov. 10. Scott Everett White/Netflix

In an interview with Netflix published this week, Lohan said that working on “Falling for Christmas” felt like a throwback to the early days of her career.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy,” she said, “and I miss doing those kinds of movies.”

Speaking of throwbacks: Netflix unveiled the images on Monday, Oct. 3, to coincide with the date referenced by Lohan’s Cady Heron in a classroom exchange with her crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), in an iconic scene from 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

Several of Lohan’s “Mean Girls” co-stars have found success in the holiday genre. In 2020, Bennett made history when he appeared in “The Christmas House,” the Hallmark Channel’s first holiday film to feature an LGBTQ storyline.

Lohan plays Sierra, a hotel heiress who is taken in by a widower, Jake (Overstreet), and his daughter (Olivia Perez) after being injured in a ski accident. Scott Everett White/Netflix

Actor Lacey Chabert, meanwhile, has starred in several Hallmark holiday films, including last year’s “Christmas at Castle Hart” and 2015’s “A Christmas Melody.” The latter movie co-starred the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey.

Directed by Janeen Damian, “Falling for Christmas” is Lohan’s first entry in a three-picture deal with Netflix. Her next project for the streaming platform is a romantic comedy titled “Irish Wish.”

If all goes well, “Falling for Christmas” could mark the start of a comeback for Lohan, whose last major film role was 2013’s “The Canyons.” That same year, she spoke at length about her experiences with drug and alcohol addiction in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and relocated to Europe and the Middle East shortly thereafter.

“Falling for Christmas” is the first of three Netflix films in which Lohan is slated to star. Scott Everett White/Netflix

By the start of 2020, however, Lohan expressed interest in moving back to the U.S. to revive her work as an actor and singer.

“I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in a New Year’s Eve interview at the time. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy, and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” Lohan said of "Falling for Christmas." Scott Everett White/Netflix