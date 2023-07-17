Lindsay Lohan Welcomes A Baby Boy With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

The actor gave birth to son Luai Shammas on Monday in Dubai, where she now lives with husband Bader Shammas.

A rep for the actress confirmed the news to HuffPost, telling the site Lohan and the financier “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” which is Arabic for shield or protector.

“The family is over the moon in love,” they added.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on Feb. 9 in New York City. New York Daily News via Getty Images

The former Disney star announced she was expecting back in March in a cute Instagram post, where she posted a baby romper that read “Coming soon!” along with a caption that said, “We are blessed and excited!”

She opened up about her next act with Allure in June, calling motherhood an exciting new adventure.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan mused about raising kids in her adopted home of Dubai during a conversation with “Mean Girls” co-star Amanda Seyfried for Interview magazine in 2022.

“It’s so detached from everything that I’m used to when I’m here in the States,” she said of the city.