Lindsay Lohan Returns With A Holiday Tribute To 'Mean Girls' 18 Years After Its Premiere

Lindsay Lohan got the holiday season ― and her long-awaited comeback ― off to a spirited start this week with a modern twist on a yuletide classic.

On Friday, the actor unveiled her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock,” which will be featured in “Falling for Christmas,” her forthcoming Netflix comedy.

“Jingle Bell Rock” was made famous in 1957 by country musician Bobby Helms. Lohan’s version, of course, is a playful wink at her own cinematic legacy. She first performed the song in the smash 2004 film “Mean Girls” alongside co-stars Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

In the 18 years since the movie was released, their iconic rendition ― which took place at a high school talent show, with Tina Fey on the piano ― has gone on to inspire countless tributes on YouTube, TikTok and other platforms.

Listen to Lindsay Lohan’s “Jingle Bell Rock” below.

Due out Nov. 10, “Falling for Christmas” follows spoiled hotel heiress Sierra (Lohan), who is stricken with amnesia after being injured in a skiing accident.

In true rom-com fashion, Sierra begins her recovery in the care of a handsome ski lodge owner, Jake (Chord Overstreet), and his young daughter (Olivia Perez) just days before Christmas.

Directed by Janeen Damian, “Falling for Christmas” marks Lohan’s first leading role in a major movie since 2013’s “The Canyons.” She’s also an executive producer on the film, which is the first in a three-picture deal with Netflix.

Chord Overstreet (left) and Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," out Nov. 10. Scott Everett White/Netflix

In recent years, Lohan has maintained a low profile, and currently resides in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas, whom she married in July. She’s also been frank in interviews about her experiences with drug and alcohol addiction during her early years in Hollywood.

As of late, however, Lohan has hinted that she’s eager to resume her career. She’s described being on the set of “Falling for Christmas” as a “rebirth.”

