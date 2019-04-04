Lindsay Lohan Has Blunt Response To Lea Michele's 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Getty Images Lindsay Lohan, left, didn't seem thrilled by the news that Lea Michele would be playing Ariel in an anniversary staging of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

Lea Michele will soon be heading under the sea in a new staging of “The Little Mermaid,” but one outspoken mer-hopeful isn’t feeling bubbly about the news.

Disney announced Monday that Michele would star as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid — An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience” on May 17 and 18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the animated film, the production will feature live performances of classic songs like “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” paired with footage from the movie.

But when the official Disney Princesses Instagram account posted a photo of Ariel alongside a headshot of Michele, fellow actress Lindsay Lohan appeared to express her dismay using just one word: “Huh?”

Comments by Celebs captured the moment for posterity on its Instagram, though the “Mean Girls” star’s original comment was still visible on the Disney Princesses account as of Thursday afternoon, too.

Though Lohan has been keeping busy with her Mykonos nightclub and accompanying reality series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” the actress had expressed interest in playing Ariel.

Last year, she shared an image of the character, along with sea witch Ursula, to her Instagram stories with the words, “My dream Role with #MerylStreep,” emblazoned above them.

my first instinct was to make fun of this, but “The Little Mermaid starring Lindsay Lohan and #MerylStreep” would definitely be my favorite movie pic.twitter.com/sZNWSxja4K — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) August 14, 2018

Thus far, Michele doesn’t appear to have responded to Lohan’s remark. The same day that the “Mermaid” performances were announced, however, she appeared to be getting into character, lounging by a pool in a fake fish tail with a bikini top.