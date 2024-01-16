Lindsay Lohan Is 'Hurt And Disappointed' By Joke About Her In New 'Mean Girls'

Lindsay Lohan makes a surprise cameo in the new iteration of “Mean Girls,” but she isn’t feeling so fetch about one of the movie musical’s jokes.
The actor, who played Cady Heron in the original 2004 film, is reportedly displeased by a nod to her real-life past in the remake. The line in question is delivered by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who says of Cady’s Christmas-themed talent show costume, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”
After the new “Mean Girls” opened in theaters Friday, Lohan’s representative issued a frosty response to the joke.
“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” the rep told E! News and Entertainment Weekly, among other outlets.
The term “fire crotch” alludes to a 2006 paparazzi video in which oil heir Brandon Davis, a longtime pal of Paris Hilton, made a number of disparaging comments about Lohan during a night out in Los Angeles.
“Lohan’s movie bombed because she’s a fire crotch,” Davis proclaimed, later adding: “Her dad’s hotter than her!” After the video went viral, he apologized for his “inexcusable” remarks, and called Lohan “a friend.”
HuffPost reached out to representatives for Tina Fey, who updated her 2004 “Mean Girls” screenplay for the 2024 film, and Paramount Pictures, but did not immediately hear back.
Lohan is the only one of the original 2004 “Plastics” to appear in the new “Mean Girls,” which raked in a reported $32 million at its box office debut nationwide. Though Fey attempted to find ways for fellow cast members Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried to also return, the actors’ schedules ultimately didn’t align.
“They’re busy people, so it didn’t come together,” she told The New York Times, “but we tried, and we all love each other.”
Lohan had been excited to appear in the remake, Fey said over the weekend. The actor’s cameo was meant to be a surprise for the audience.
“The original movie is really Lindsay’s movie, you know? She’s just luminous through it,” she told CBS News on Sunday.