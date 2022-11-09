Lindsay Lohan Has 1 Reservation About Doing A 'Mean Girls' Reboot

Lindsay Lohan weighed in on the possibility of a “Mean Girls” remake, and she’s all for it. But, the actor also has an important reservation about messing with the original.

“I’ve been saying yes forever, so I feel like a broken record,” the entertainer told Extra! in an article published Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The thing is, it’s so tough [because] ‘Mean Girls’ is so good the way it is,” Lohan said of her one reservation of revisiting the iconic film. “It’s like, ‘Do you really wanna mess with that?’ But you never know.”

In addition to the “Freaky Friday” actor wanting a sequel, fellow co-stars Rachel McAdams (Regina George) and Daniel Franzese (Damien) have said that they’re also down to do a sequel, if it’s ever in the works.

Lindsay Lohan is seen outside "Good Morning America" on Tuesday in New York City. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

“I would love it. I would absolutely love it,” Franzese said on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast in August, adding that he “would do it in any form whatsoever. This movie brings people so much joy, so I lean into it.”

Advertisement

The final decision ultimately comes down to creator Tina Fey, who has shot down the idea of doing another film.

“We’re going to see if there’s any way to get everyone together, but not a movie, sadly,” Fey told Extra! back in 2014. “We’re all past high school age.”

Though people are pining for a sequel, there actually was a “Mean Girls 2” TV movie that came out in 2011 ― but it didn’t star any of the original cast.