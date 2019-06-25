Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton Are NOT Doing A 'Simple Life' Reboot On Netflix

Many assumed the 2000s reality TV show was headed for a reboot when a Twitter account for “The Simple Life” started tweeting.

The account only followed three others: Lohan, Hilton and Netflix.

A seemingly clear clue that this reboot was happening.

As TV Line pointed out, the account did have a verified check mark when it was tweeting, but it doesn’t anymore.

One tweet, which had a redhead emoji and blonde emoji, made fans think Lohan would star in the show. The Twitter account seemed to confirm that assumption with additional emojis, tweets and photos.

👩🏼👩🏼‍🦰 — The Simple Life (@TheSimpleLife) June 25, 2019

“Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer,” one tweet said, alongside a photo of Hilton and Lohan when they were both blonde (and close friends).

keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YluTfNh1M — The Simple Life (@TheSimpleLife) June 25, 2019

Lohan would’ve replaced Hilton’s former best friend and co-star, Nicole Richie. The original show followed around the two wealthy socialites as they toured America and worked various jobs.

The “Freaky Friday” actress and the hotel heiress have a rocky history themselves. Hilton recently called out Lohan on Andy Cohen’s show, “Watch What Happens Live” in May, saying that the actress is “beyond ... lame and embarrassing.”

Just last year, Hilton referred to the actress as a “pathological liar.”