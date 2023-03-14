What's Hot

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren't True Anymore

Facebook Parent Meta To Slash Another 10,000 Jobs

'Daily Show' Guest Host Kal Penn Has Stinging New Name For Trump And J6 Choir

The U.S. Is On The Cusp Of A New Nuclear Energy Milestone — And Debate

Joe Biden Reveals Jimmy Carter Asked Him To Deliver His Eulogy

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Oscars Conspiracy Theory After Painful Red Carpet Moment

Stephen Colbert Torches Mike Pence With The Most Deadpan Impression

Biden Expected To Sign New Executive Order On Gun Control

Trump, Who Bragged About Gutting Dodd-Frank, Claims ‘Wokeness’ Caused SVB Collapse

8 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Asheville, North Carolina

Oscar-Winning 'Everything Everywhere' Stars Reunite For More Epic Fantasy Action

Joe Pepitone, Flamboyant Yankees All-Star, Dead At 82

EntertainmentLindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lohan announced her marriage to financier Bader Shammas last year.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2022.
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2022.
James Devaney via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!

A representative for Lohan confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday that the actor is pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a photo of an infant’s onesie with the words “coming soon…” In the caption of the post she wrote: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

In an Instagram post last July, Lohan revealed that she’d tied the knot with Shammas, a financier.

Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, in November.
Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, in November.
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote of Shammas last year. “I am stunned that you are my husband.”

Congrats to Lohan and Shammas! Here’s just hoping the “Parent Trap” star is having twins!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community