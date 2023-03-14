Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2022. James Devaney via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!

A representative for Lohan confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday that the actor is pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

The “Mean Girls” star posted a photo of an infant’s onesie with the words “coming soon…” In the caption of the post she wrote: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

Advertisement

In an Instagram post last July, Lohan revealed that she’d tied the knot with Shammas, a financier.

Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, in November. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote of Shammas last year. “I am stunned that you are my husband.”