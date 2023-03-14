Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!
A representative for Lohan confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday that the actor is pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas.
The “Mean Girls” star posted a photo of an infant’s onesie with the words “coming soon…” In the caption of the post she wrote: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”
In an Instagram post last July, Lohan revealed that she’d tied the knot with Shammas, a financier.
“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote of Shammas last year. “I am stunned that you are my husband.”
Congrats to Lohan and Shammas! Here’s just hoping the “Parent Trap” star is having twins!