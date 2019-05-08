Lindsay Lohan Goes Full Mean Girl On Zendaya's Cinderella Met Gala Look

Lindsay Lohan is seemingly convinced that Instagram is her own personal and very public Burn Book, so she tapped into her inner Regina George for some hot Met Gala takes.

The “Mean Girls” star apparently took issue with Zendaya’s fairy tale moment on the red carpet ― Disney princesses are a sore subject for Lohan ― and accused the 22-year-old of trying to imitate Claire Danes on the red carpet.

Danes famously wore a glow-in-the-dark Zac Posen ballgown for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme at the gala in 2016.

“Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already,” Lohan, who hasn’t attended the event since 2007, commented on a photo of Zendaya’s light-up dress Tuesday. “﻿@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever.”

Screenshot

Zendaya admittedly pulled off a similar effect on Monday, but gave the look a magical twist with clear references (the choker! the hair! the pouffy sleeves!) to Cinderella.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star even took her Met Gala moment to the next level with some inspired red carpet stunts ― like an assist from her fairy godstylist Law Roach, who made her dress illuminate with the flick of a wand, and a glass slipper left on the carpet.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images Zendaya arrives at the 2019 Met Gala in a custom Tommy Hilfiger gown.

Zendaya has yet to respond to the dig, but she’s sitting comfortably atop a host of best-dressed lists for the three outfits she sported over the course of the evening.

Lohan, meanwhile, clearly had Disney on her mind Tuesday night as she posted about her favorite topic: campaigning to star as Ariel in the live-action “Little Mermaid” movie.

“Who knew that the #metgala would become a @marvel moment!,” she wrote, confusing practically everybody in the comments.

Since Ariel is not a Marvel property and no one was giving mermaid vibes on the carpet, some fans believe the post was another dig at Zendaya, who at one point was rumored to play the character in Disney’s re-imagining of the classic story.