Lindsey Graham’s Old Comments About Obstruction Sound Really Awkward Now

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has become a staunch defender of President Donald Trump in recent years, but some of his old comments on the issue of obstruction sound a lot different than what he’s saying today.

Just last month, Graham used one of Trump’s favorite phrases.

But in 1999, Graham maintained a much stricter standard while serving in the House as one of the managers in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings:

Lindsey Graham 1999: He doesn’t have to say ‘let’s obstruct justice’ for it to be a crime.

Lindsey Graham 1999: He doesn't have to say 'let's obstruct justice' for it to be a crime.

Lindsey Graham 2019: If the report indicates no collusion found by Mueller, done, over, for me.

Mueller’s redacted report spelled out 10 instances in which Trump may have attempted to obstruct justice. Yet Graham didn’t seem inclined to revise his views based on those details. As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he also said on Thursday that he has no plans to call on Mueller to testify about the investigation.