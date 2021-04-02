Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was slammed by the father of a school shooting victim for a video showing himself firing an assault-style rifle as America reels from a series of deadly mass shootings.
“Now, why would anybody need to own an AR-15?” Graham, who vehemently opposes President Joe Biden’s proposal to ban the military-style weapons, rhetorically asked Thursday in tweets accompanying the short clip.
Graham, a prominent Donald Trump sycophant who shares the GOP’s allegiance to the gun lobby, answered his own question by fearmongering over a “modern world without any police protection, because that’s just the way the times are in which we live in.”
See Graham’s tweets here:
The photo-op followed Graham’s comments days earlier about using a firearm to protect his property in the event of a natural disaster.
“I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself,” Graham told Fox News’ Chris Wallace.
Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, accused Graham of showing off “with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers.”
“Today, Lindsey will cost lives,” Guttenberg warned. “Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use.”
Mass killers have slain 22 people in three U.S. mass shootings in recent weeks.
Others were equally disgusted: