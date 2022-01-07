Sen. Lindsey Graham Flayed Over Absurd 'Politicization Of Jan. 6' Tweet

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) drew ire on Thursday after he said President Joe Biden politicized Jan. 6, 2021 — the day rioters motivated by political conspiracy theories stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
In his speech marking the first anniversary of the riot, Biden denounced the lies that led to supporters of then-President Donald Trump storming the Capitol, seeking to overturn the election in his favor.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham tweeted in response.
The senator’s tone Thursday was in stark contrast to his reaction immediately following the violence. Though he was part of Trump’s campaign to flip the election results, after rioters had been cleared from the Capitol, Graham declared on the Senate floor: “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
But on Thursday, Graham and some other prominent Republicans criticized those who pointed out exactly what the deadly political riot was.
The critics piled on: