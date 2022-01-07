Sen. Lindsey Graham Flayed Over Absurd 'Politicization Of Jan. 6' Tweet

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) drew ire on Thursday after he said President Joe Biden politicized Jan. 6, 2021 — the day rioters motivated by political conspiracy theories stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

In his speech marking the first anniversary of the riot, Biden denounced the lies that led to supporters of then-President Donald Trump storming the Capitol, seeking to overturn the election in his favor.

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham tweeted in response.

The senator’s tone Thursday was in stark contrast to his reaction immediately following the violence. Though he was part of Trump’s campaign to flip the election results, after rioters had been cleared from the Capitol, Graham declared on the Senate floor: “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

But on Thursday, Graham and some other prominent Republicans criticized those who pointed out exactly what the deadly political riot was.

The critics piled on:

Here was your speech on the Senate floor on January 6th after the Capitol siege, in which you had a starkly different view, Senator… https://t.co/iIzj37moAR https://t.co/4pfRUjO4zD — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2022

attempted coups are political https://t.co/RwtYUqo2mX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2022

A year ago he blamed Trump.



Today he calls it "politicization."



GOP leaders are singing a very different tune on January 6th vs. a year ago. Let's roll the tape:pic.twitter.com/WhzheLIyKZ https://t.co/joQ6ld7mO6 — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Joe Biden should be ashamed of politicizing the political rally in the headquarters of American politics that devolved into political violence by interrupting politicians carrying out the political process of choosing the country’s political leader.



Shame on him. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) January 6, 2022

Is the idea here that the riot itself was apolitical? https://t.co/3zhMMA4aKw — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 6, 2022

Trying to prevent the certification of the election was done by ONE side and it wasn’t the left. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2022

Historian here this is like saying don’t politicize secession and the Civil War. Condemning treason to American democracy is not politicizing an issue it is making treason infamous. — Manisha Sinha (@ProfMSinha) January 6, 2022

I'm pretty sure Jan. 6th was politicized the moment your political base attempted to siege the Capitol with an intent to kill the Vice President. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2022

Yeah, wouldn’t want the make the leader of the Republican Party inciting an insurrection on the US Capitol for the express purpose of anointing himself the winner of an election that he lost “politicized.” — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 6, 2022