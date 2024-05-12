Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lost his temper while explaining what he thinks Israel should do to fight Hamas, calling experts wary of a continued bombardment of Gaza “full of crap.”
During a Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” Graham harshly criticized President Joe Biden for his threats to withhold certain types of weapons from Israel if it continues plans for a ground invasion in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering.
“Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war,” the politician told host Kristen Welker. “They can’t afford to lose.”
Asked why it was allowed for former President Ronald Reagan to withhold similar aid from Israel during its war in Lebanon in the ’80s, Graham said Biden’s move “emboldens Hamas” and other enemies of Israel.
He also repeatedly compared Israel’s efforts to eliminate Hamas to the United States’ choice to deploy nuclear bombs on Japan during World War II.
“Why is it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war?” Graham asked. “Why was it OK for us to do that? I thought it was OK.”
“So Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state,” he continued. “Whatever you have to do.”
When Welker told Graham that certain military officials have said decimating the entirety of Gaza is excessive, given the precision of modern weapons, he got even more testy.
“Yeah, these military officials that you’re talking about are full of crap,” he said.
The politician then blamed Hamas for the civilian devastation in Gaza, saying, “I think it’s impossible to mitigate civilian deaths in Gaza as long as Hamas uses their own population as human shields. I’ve never seen in the history of warfare such blatant efforts by an enemy — Hamas — to put civilians at risk.”
Graham previously referenced Hiroshima and Nagasaki earlier this week in regard to the Biden administration pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel.
“If we stop weapons necessary to destroy the enemies of the state of Israel at a time of great peril, we will pay a price,” he said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. “This is obscene. It is absurd. Give Israel what they need to fight the war they can’t afford to lose. This is Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids.”
Watch Graham’s appearance on “Meet the Press” below.