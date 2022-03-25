Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was ripped for missing out some crucial context as he tried to attack his one-time good friend President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Biden, speaking at an emergency summit of NATO leaders to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, explained how he’d been inspired to run for the White House following former President Donald Trump’s “both sides” comment after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
Graham fired back on Twitter: “As Ukraine burns, President Biden is talking about Charlottesville and domestic politics. Very sad.”
Critics pointed out how Biden was only responding to a journalist’s question on concerns in Europe the coordinated response against Russia could be undone if Trump won the 2024 election.
Others pointed out Graham’s own wild tangents and Trump’s habit of turning every press conference into a diatribe against his enemies.