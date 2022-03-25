Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was ripped for missing out some crucial context as he tried to attack his one-time good friend President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Biden, speaking at an emergency summit of NATO leaders to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, explained how he’d been inspired to run for the White House following former President Donald Trump’s “both sides” comment after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Graham fired back on Twitter: “As Ukraine burns, President Biden is talking about Charlottesville and domestic politics. Very sad.”

As Ukraine burns, President Biden is talking about Charlottesville and domestic politics. Very sad. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2022

Critics pointed out how Biden was only responding to a journalist’s question on concerns in Europe the coordinated response against Russia could be undone if Trump won the 2024 election.

Others pointed out Graham’s own wild tangents and Trump’s habit of turning every press conference into a diatribe against his enemies.

As Ukraine burns, Republicans are talking about CRT and reversing court decisions legalizing interracial marriage. Very sad. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 24, 2022

Still the loyal lapdog. Very sad. https://t.co/Pue2T3NbZd — Bob Levine (@idguy) March 24, 2022

As Ukraine burns, Lindsey Graham threw a temper tantrum on national television when he got caught lying. Very sad. https://t.co/g6S4UYChjH — South Carolina Democratic Party (@scdp) March 24, 2022

He was asked about #tfg and whether he might be back (the euros are concerned). Pay attention.#NATO — Arse Grammatica (@ArseGrammatica) March 24, 2022

So I guess you were okay with TFG saying that there were "very fine people on both sides" then. — suzyaz (@sosolin) March 24, 2022

He was asked a question and answered. You seem defensive and sensitive about Charlottesville, Lindsey. — Jenny in Texas (@JennyTXDem) March 24, 2022

Stopping white nationalists is pretty important to everyone who is not a white nationalist. Interesting you don't think it's important. — CAMPBIZZLE 🇺🇸❤🇺🇦 (@happycrazytown) March 24, 2022

It’s called multitasking. Something a leader absolutely does need to be able to do. But you wouldn’t know anything about being a leader. — Susan (@redwitch497) March 24, 2022

As the country fall deeper into division Lyndsey Graham continues to amplify that division. — simonHEsays (@simohesays) March 24, 2022

Apparently the idea that a president can do more than one thing at a time is hard for Lindsay to understand. — Nurse Linda (@NurseLinda13) March 24, 2022

No. @POTUS is talking about why he ran for President. Pay attention. — JustSusan 🌟 (@TassajaraRd) March 24, 2022

Sit down Lindsey. We know the question that was asked. — Chiefjfp🇺🇸🇺🇦💙💙💙 (@chiefjfp) March 24, 2022

He answered a question in press conference. — RMIZRACK (@rmizrack) March 24, 2022

See you still got time to twitter though — theactualhunt (@bhunt50) March 24, 2022