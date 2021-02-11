Lindsey Graham Ripped On Twitter Over ‘Offensive And Absurd’ Capitol Riot Claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday tried a new approach in his defense of former President Donald Trump amid the impeachment trial for allegedly instigating the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Graham claimed the trial was all but over and that Trump had already won, attempted to dismiss some of the most powerful evidence and even tried to shift some of the blame onto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

On Wednesday, Graham said he was so confident of victory, he’d already delivered the news to Trump.

“I reinforced to the president, the case is over,” Graham said, according to The Hill. “It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now.”

Then, Graham dismissed the day’s powerful testimony, which left lawmakers on both sides visibly shaken:

The 'Not Guilty' vote is growing after today.



I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 11, 2021

Trump summoned the rioters to Washington on Jan. 6, spent weeks publicizing the event that would turn into the insurrection and vowed it would be “wild.” Then, during his speech at the rally, Trump urged the crowd to march to the Capitol, falsely promising that he’d go with them (instead he returned to the White House).

The mob broke into the Capitol in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election, causing them to flee the chambers in the middle of the proceedings. Some rioters also broke into Pelosi’s office, terrorized her staff, stole materials and called her name in the hallways as they attempted to track her down.

But Graham suggested, as he did last month, that Pelosi bore some blame for the attack:

Lindsey Graham: What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? pic.twitter.com/Af4QNNU744 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2021

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on MSNBC that it’s hard to take Graham seriously anymore.

“It’s sad,” Jeffries said. “Because during the days in which he traveled alongside John McCain he projected that he was a much different figure than the individual who he’s turned out to be.”

Graham’s critics were even more blunt as his name began trending on Twitter:

Whenever I get down because I think of everything I lost these past few years opposing Trump, I just listen to Lindsey Graham for a little bit and it picks me right back up. https://t.co/lKFU3esyDM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 11, 2021

In the coming months more horrific Trump crap will come out. If you knew how to play chess you would all cut and run and vote to convict and distance yourself from the stink that’s incoming . — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 11, 2021

Lindsey Graham led Bill Clinton's impeachment for lying about a blowjob. https://t.co/9so5Li4BSv — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 11, 2021

Whatever Trump has on Lindsey Graham can’t be as damning as what Lindsey Graham is currently doing to Lindsey Graham. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 11, 2021

Come on Lindsey 🤔 https://t.co/Lv3sWeqKT3 — Robert Randolph (@rrtfb) February 11, 2021

Is this for real? @LindseyGrahamSC sit down & shut up. Seriously. Do it. https://t.co/7A9DMoeL2u — Regina Marston for Congress CA 42 (@Marston4ca42) February 11, 2021

Lindsey Graham is offensive and absurd. https://t.co/sHRR6ixnus — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) February 11, 2021

I can't get this out of my head: in his zeal to whitewash Trump, Lindsey Graham slimes the brave Capitol Police who put their lives on the line to save him and his colleagues. It is so despicably low I am speechless. Almost. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 11, 2021

Friggin' EVERYONE knew about it. Trump publicized it for weeks.



Hell is too good for Lindsey Graham. https://t.co/lDhRmnKbdV — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) February 11, 2021

A shaken Lindsey Graham, on the night of Jan. 6: "All I can say is count me out, enough is enough."



Graham, Feb. 10: https://t.co/l8WNQFazbf — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 11, 2021

I find this “offensive and absurd”. pic.twitter.com/D4kWB8geZB — Dog’s Eye View (@CWolfe76) February 11, 2021