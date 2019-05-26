Fox News host Chris Wallace confronted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday with the lawmaker’s own words captured on video lashing the president for ignoring a congressional subpoena. But he was talking about Bill Clinton — not Donald Trump.

Graham also insisted at the time that ignoring a subpoena was an impeachable offense.

Wallace told Graham on Sunday: “You call all of what’s going on here in Washington a political circus, but you took a different view back when you were leading the impeachment effort against Bill Clinton back in the late ’90s. At that time you said that any president — and you talk specifically about Clinton and Richard Nixon — who defied Congress when it came to subpoenas was in danger of impeachment.”

In the 1998 clip, Graham angrily fumed in comments directed at Clinton: “You’re becoming the judge and jury. It is not your job to tell us what we need. It is your job to comply with things we need to provide oversight over you.”

At the time, Graham was a member of the House of Representatives and was leading the impeachment effort against Clinton.

Wallace piped up: “Question: Why is it an impeachable offense for Clinton or Nixon back then to ignore congressional subpoenas, but it’s OK for President Trump to do now?”

Graham said the difference between the cases is that the investigative report by special counsel Robert Mueller is the “final word on this for me.”

Mueller’s report said investigators could not establish “coordination” between Trump campaign officials and Russia’s interference in the presidential election. But the report also detailed 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

Check out the interview in the clip above.