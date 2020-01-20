Lindsey Graham: Nancy Pelosi Is Taking Trump To 'The Church Of Holy Hell'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is orchestrating “the church of holy hell” for President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, a devout Catholic, has said several times that she prays for Trump, even as the House has moved to impeach him.

“I was raised in a way that is full of, a heart full of love and always pray for the president,” she said last month. “And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.”

Graham attempted to turn her references to her faith into a talking point on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I like Nancy Pelosi, I’ve known her for years,” Graham said. “I think she is a very religious person. But when it comes to Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi may pray for him privately, but she’s orchestrated the church of holy hell. From the time Trump has been sworn in until now, it’s been one thing after another.”

Graham was once an avowed Trump critic. However, he has since become one of the president’s biggest public defenders and has promised to “end this crap as quickly as possible” by pushing for a speedy impeachment trial in the Senate.

See more of his conversation with Chris Wallace below: