Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday insisted during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that he was not in a cult that worships former President Donald Trump.

Watters played footage of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival, describing the GOP as “more of a cult than a political party at this point” because they are sticking with Trump, who on Tuesday was arraigned on charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

“Are you in a cult, Senator?” Watters asked Graham.

Graham first pivoted to attacking Clinton, saying: “I’m an American who believes that if you believe Hillary Clinton should be prosecuted, you probably should believe that Trump should be prosecuted. If you believe she should get a pass, Trump should get a pass.”

That’s despite Clinton never being charged over her use of a private email server when she was the secretary of state, and the differences between Trump’s case and hers.

“No, I’m not in a cult,” Graham continued.

“You know, I have taken the president on when I think he’s wrong, but what they’re doing to President Trump is a game changer for the presidency,” he said, appearing to reference his short-lived condemnation of Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“They’ve taken the law and turned it upside down on numerous occasions to get him,” Graham added.

Watch the video here:

Graham: No, I'm not in a cult. I have taken the president on when I think he is wrong. pic.twitter.com/YDxCco953f — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2023